Albemarle (ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company raised its earnings outlook for 2018. Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company is also likely to gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.34.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 390,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 741,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

