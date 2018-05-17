Akorn (AKRX) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

AKRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Akorn by 5,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,773 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akorn by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akorn stock remained flat at $$14.04 on Monday. 73,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Akorn has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

