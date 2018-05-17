Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €107.00 by UBS

UBS set a €107.00 ($127.38) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIR. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($121.43) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase set a €110.00 ($130.95) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($110.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.39 ($125.46).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus opened at €96.00 ($114.29) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($81.29) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($119.01).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.