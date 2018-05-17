Aigang Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74,571.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Aigang has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $74,571.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aigang

Aigang was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,321,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

