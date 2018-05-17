AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Major Shareholder Purchases $74,688.28 in Stock

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 7,851 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,878.49.

On Friday, May 4th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 203 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,421.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 47,081 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $328,625.38.

On Friday, April 27th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 61,008 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $423,395.52.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 5,174 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,218.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 2,085 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595.00.

AGFS opened at $6.97 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.21). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 18,178,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,793,000 after buying an additional 467,845 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $16,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

