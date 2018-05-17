Agilent Technologies Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) – Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

A stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $490,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,452 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

