Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,874,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 706,386 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,524,000. Billings Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 289,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 239,184 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

