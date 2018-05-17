Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in Valero Energy (VLO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 307,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 420,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Howard Weil lowered Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

