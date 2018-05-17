Afam Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF)

Afam Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 648,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,514,000 after acquiring an additional 123,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd opened at $100.42 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

