Afam Capital Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Afam Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,859 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,641,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,442,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,135,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 481,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $36.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

