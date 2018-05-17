AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $680,000 in BlackRock Utility Infra (BUI) Stock

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utility Infra (NYSE:BUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.20% of BlackRock Utility Infra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Utility Infra by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Utility Infra by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Utility Infra by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utility Infra in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Utility Infra by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUI opened at $19.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Utility Infra has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

BlackRock Utility Infra Company Profile

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

