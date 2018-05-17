AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 291 Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $204,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $348.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.91.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $319.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.18 and a 1 year high of $321.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.