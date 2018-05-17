Advaxis (ADXS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. 780,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 934,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Advaxis from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 940.64% and a negative return on equity of 149.14%. sell-side analysts predict that Advaxis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Advaxis by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 2,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 69,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Advaxis by 16,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Advaxis by 1,200.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 431,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

