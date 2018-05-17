Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Upgraded at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, thefly.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.74 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.47 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.
Shares of AMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 596,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,004,988. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,973 shares of company stock worth $6,834,639. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 604,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,594,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
