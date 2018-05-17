Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Upgraded at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, thefly.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.74 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.47 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 596,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,004,988. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,973 shares of company stock worth $6,834,639. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 604,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,594,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

