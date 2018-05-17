Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 46.1318474587319 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Vetr raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.47 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.74 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices remained flat at $$12.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 37,915,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,774,418. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 140,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,973 shares of company stock worth $6,834,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.