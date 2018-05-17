Advanced Disposal (ADSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.19 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) will report $389.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.70 million. Advanced Disposal posted sales of $383.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Disposal.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Advanced Disposal had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Advanced Disposal news, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $493,178,570.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $409,158.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,331.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,036,966 shares of company stock valued at $494,267,443. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADSW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,984. Advanced Disposal has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Advanced Disposal

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply