Advanced Disposal (ADSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) will report $389.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.70 million. Advanced Disposal posted sales of $383.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Disposal.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Advanced Disposal had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Advanced Disposal news, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $493,178,570.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $409,158.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,331.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,036,966 shares of company stock valued at $494,267,443. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Disposal by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADSW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,984. Advanced Disposal has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Advanced Disposal

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

