ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics opened at $5.13 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 101.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.31%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 million. sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.