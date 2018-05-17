Adeel Khan Sells 17,599 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $569,503.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

