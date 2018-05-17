Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.05. 1,673,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 661,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

