Account Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Teladoc (TDOC)

Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Teladoc accounts for 1.2% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Account Management LLC owned 0.05% of Teladoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 62.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Teladoc by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 62,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc during the first quarter valued at $1,612,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Teladoc during the first quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of TDOC opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Teladoc has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. research analysts expect that Teladoc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Hirschhorn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $1,073,983.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,954 shares of company stock worth $18,737,432 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

