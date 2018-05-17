Accelerator Network (ACC) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Accelerator Network has a market cap of $729,571.00 and $6,291.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Accelerator Network token can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00023677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Accelerator Network has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.01680810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005481 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015005 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016595 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00035808 BTC.

About Accelerator Network

Accelerator Network (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 492,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,715 tokens. The official message board for Accelerator Network is medium.com/accelerator-network . Accelerator Network’s official website is accelerator.network . Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net

Accelerator Network Token Trading

Accelerator Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Accelerator Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Accelerator Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

