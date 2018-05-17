Abiomed (ABMD) Stake Lifted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 312.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total value of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Bolt sold 22,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.03, for a total value of $7,931,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,064.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,180 shares of company stock valued at $26,949,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.00.

Shares of Abiomed opened at $381.97 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $377.11 and a fifty-two week high of $386.45.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Abiomed had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

