Aaron’s (AAN) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aaron’s earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1233193609626 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Aaron’s opened at $40.58 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.14). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $954.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

Aaron’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

In other news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $383,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,833. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

