Aareal Bank (ARL) PT Set at €37.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €37.00 ($44.05) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARL. HSBC set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.81) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €39.50 ($47.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($51.19) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.55 ($48.27).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €41.11 ($48.94) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($39.70) and a twelve month high of €41.89 ($49.87).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

