A.S.V. (ASV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.S.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of A.S.V. opened at $6.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. A.S.V. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $68.66 million and a P/E ratio of 31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). A.S.V. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.26 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that A.S.V. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A.S.V. news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of A.S.V. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A.S.V. by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 520,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 173,410 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of A.S.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of A.S.V. by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of A.S.V. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,211,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About A.S.V.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

