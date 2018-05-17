982 Shares in Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar (IVW) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar opened at $161.53 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Ishares Trust S & P500/Bar has a one year low of $161.02 and a one year high of $161.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

