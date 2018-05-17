85,338 Shares in 3M (MMM) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 85,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,733,000. 3M comprises 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M opened at $200.21 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $199.55 and a 12-month high of $201.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.50. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.97.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.