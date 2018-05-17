8,202 Shares in Comerica Inc (CMA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $463,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $397,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,632 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Comerica opened at $99.02 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Inc has a one year low of $98.17 and a one year high of $99.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Comerica had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

