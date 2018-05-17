814,245 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP) Purchased by Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 814,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,678,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. comprises approximately 5.2% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.16% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,615,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,648,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. opened at $42.24 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

