80,885 Shares in Ishares Msci Philippines Etf (EPHE) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Ishares Msci Philippines Etf (BMV:EPHE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ishares Msci Philippines Etf by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ishares Msci Philippines Etf by 594,222.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ishares Msci Philippines Etf by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares Msci Philippines Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares Msci Philippines Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000.

BMV:EPHE opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Ishares Msci Philippines Etf has a fifty-two week low of $630.82 and a fifty-two week high of $771.00.

