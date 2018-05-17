772,971 Shares in First Trust High Income (FSD) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 772,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.19% of First Trust High Income as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust High Income alerts:

FSD stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. First Trust High Income has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

First Trust High Income Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign, including emerging markets high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.