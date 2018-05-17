7,224 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 50,277 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 532,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after buying an additional 347,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF opened at $73.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.