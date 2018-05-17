70,907 Shares in Vonage Holdings (VG) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,008,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,843,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vonage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,503,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,989,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,435,026 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Vonage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,084,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 458,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

NYSE VG opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $2,631,984.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,247,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,151,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $106,219.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,601 shares in the company, valued at $168,646.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 88,000 shares of company stock worth $18,690 and have sold 2,443,336 shares worth $26,538,439. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.