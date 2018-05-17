70,248 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,143,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,074.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,066.80 and a one year high of $2,082.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total transaction of $646,052.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total value of $7,936,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,469 shares of company stock worth $9,705,366. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,260.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,165.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

