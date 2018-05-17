681,214 Shares in Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Purchased by Mitchell Group Inc.

Mitchell Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 681,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000. Forum Energy Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,714,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 1,222,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Prady Iyyanki purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $956,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 443,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,522.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Capital One upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.23 million. research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.