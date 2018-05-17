6,558 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,012,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,907,000 after buying an additional 393,740 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,946,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 850.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 254,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Garmin by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 581,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 224,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after buying an additional 191,405 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Monday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In related news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $116,916.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $599,747.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,691,034 shares of company stock worth $160,925,924. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin opened at $59.69 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

