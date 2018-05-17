6,557 Shares in Invesco (IVZ) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 4,124.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 83,893 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Invesco by 118.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 177,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 298,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Invesco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 95,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Invesco opened at $28.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Invesco has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Annette Lege sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $14,005,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

