6,219 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zayo Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900,414 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zayo Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zayo Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 811,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Zayo Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 759,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 130,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Zayo Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS raised shares of Zayo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Rabobank International raised shares of Zayo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, COO Andrew Crouch sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $510,499.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,074.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,256 shares in the company, valued at $138,971,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,497,558 shares of company stock worth $203,432,369 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

