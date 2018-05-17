$584.04 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials (FBM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) will announce $584.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.87 million and the lowest is $574.30 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $529.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 320,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 948,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials traded up $0.49, reaching $14.68, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 116,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,776. The company has a market capitalization of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.34. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

