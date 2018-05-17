57,200 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,647,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,991,000 after purchasing an additional 653,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,247,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,395,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,957,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International opened at $102.99 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.98). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs cut Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Melone acquired 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,879.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

