5,463 Shares in VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (VOOG) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF by 545.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF opened at $144.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. VANGUARD S&P 500 GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $149.28.

