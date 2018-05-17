$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (LEA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.73 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $22.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.16, for a total transaction of $1,828,958.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $3,282,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $2,438,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear opened at $201.88 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Lear has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $954.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

