48,961 Shares in Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 566,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 526,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OAS shares. UBS started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.13 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

