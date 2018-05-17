41,211 Shares in Noah Holdings (NOAH) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Noah by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth $11,324,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Noah from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $66.48 on Thursday. Noah Holdings has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

