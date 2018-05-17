$399.28 Million in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre (MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce $399.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.20 million and the highest is $479.70 million. MercadoLibre reported sales of $316.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.55.

MELI opened at $305.13 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $286.63 and a 1-year high of $299.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,526,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,955,000 after buying an additional 117,698 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,046,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $98,072,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 249,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,898,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

