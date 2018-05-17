3,602 Shares in Amgen (AMGN) Acquired by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 79,361.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,667,000 after buying an additional 1,339,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,682,000 after buying an additional 1,101,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,378,000 after buying an additional 677,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,365,000 after buying an additional 661,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5,559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 646,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after buying an additional 635,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen opened at $173.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a one year low of $170.68 and a one year high of $173.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.70.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $263,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $818,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.