$35.69 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) to announce sales of $35.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.89 million and the lowest is $35.48 million. NexPoint Residential Trst posted sales of $35.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trst will report full-year sales of $143.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.84 million to $144.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.88 million to $156.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trst.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. NexPoint Residential Trst had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trst in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trst traded up $0.24, reaching $27.01, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,515. The stock has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. NexPoint Residential Trst has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NexPoint Residential Trst’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

