$35.69 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) to announce sales of $35.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.89 million and the lowest is $35.48 million. NexPoint Residential Trst posted sales of $35.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trst will report full-year sales of $143.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.84 million to $144.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.88 million to $156.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trst.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. NexPoint Residential Trst had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trst in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trst traded up $0.24, reaching $27.01, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,515. The stock has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. NexPoint Residential Trst has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NexPoint Residential Trst’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trst Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply