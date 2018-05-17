31,653 Shares in ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $53.23 on Thursday. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $53.02.

