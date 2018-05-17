$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) will post $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.80 million. Obalon Therapeutics posted sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.44 million per share, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $21.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Obalon Therapeutics.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 399.94%.

OBLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Obalon Therapeutics traded up $0.02, reaching $2.62, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 62,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,535. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -2.37. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CFO William J. Plovanic acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 604,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.