261,312 Shares in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Acquired by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.13% of Diamondrock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 692,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,554,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,116,000 after purchasing an additional 930,189 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondrock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $132,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Brugger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondrock Hospitality opened at $11.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Diamondrock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 target price on Diamondrock Hospitality and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Diamondrock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondrock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

